PD: Burglar targets closed-down Rite Aid on DIP

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police responded to the closed-down Rite Aid at 2912 Dauphin Island Parkway the middle of the day Tuesday, after receiving a report the front window was busted out.

Police tell us the pharmacy had gone out of business.

When officers got there just after noon, they arrested a 38-year-old man they found inside.

After further investigation, police determined the suspect, Myun Lawson was “in possession of burglary tools.”

