MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson announced a pay raise is coming for all City of Mobile employees, along with a discussion of future raises. This announcement came in a Tuesday news release.

Mayor Stimpson said he met with the personnel board supervisory committee on Jan. 18. The board engaged with the University of South Alabama to conduct a salary survey for city employees. The survey will help determine how much higher a future pay raise can be provided to employees.

The mayor said at the beginning of the 2022 fiscal year the city was able to give a 5% cost of living adjustment to all employees. Another 2.5% increase will go into effect for all employees on April 9. The city was also able to raise the minimum entry-level pay from $11.89 to $15.22.

The mayor also said a proposal has been made for an additional 2.5% raise to go into effect during the 2023 fiscal year.