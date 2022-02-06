MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Highway Friction Surface Treatment paving resumes in the Wallace Tunnel on I-10 starting Sunday, February 6, at 11:00 p.m.

The work takes place in the Eastbound lanes. Drivers can expect land closures during working hours. Eastbound I-10 traffic will be detoured beginning Sunday, February 6, at 11:00 p.m., for the safety purposes of crews and motorists.

I-10 West Bound will not be affected for Sunday night.

The Alabama Department of Transportation started resurfacing the Wallace Tunnel back in September of 2021. The project was meant to include resurfacing operations and guardrail improvement which would then be followed by the HFST paving.

This project cost $1.68 million and was awarded to Mobile Asphalt Company, LLC. It was originally estimated to be completed by late November of 2021.