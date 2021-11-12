Paul Prine officially sworn in as Mobile’s new police chief

Paul Prine being sworn-in as the new police chief for Mobile on November 12, 2021 (WKRG)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Paul Prine was officially sworn in as the new chief of the Mobile Police Department on Friday.

He was sworn in at Government Plaza by the Honorable Charles Graddick.

Prine was appointed as chief by Mayor Sandy Stimpson back in October. Prine’s appointment comes after former Chief Lawrence Battiste was promoted earlier this year to become the city’s new public safety director.

Prine is a 26-year-veteran with the department and has served in the MPD’s Field Operations Division. He was also shot in the line of duty back in 2001.

With an uptick in gun violence over the last few weeks, Prine said curbing senseless crimes is at the top of his list as chief.

“The violent crimes that you’ve seen in the last two weeks, those are known offenders to one another. Whether we’ve identified the offenders or not, they are still known to one another. And unfortunately, it’s the citizens that we are concerned with that may be incidentally affected by that gun fire. So, we are addressing it, we’re dealing with it as a department, as a staff and it just takes time.” Paul Prine, Chief of the Mobile Police Department

Prine was joined by his closest friends, family and colleagues as he was sworn in.

His appointment as chief was unanimously approved by the city council in October.

