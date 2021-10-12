Paul Prine appointed as new Mobile police chief

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile City Council confirmed Paul Prine’s appointment as the new City of Mobile police chief. The council voted on Prine’s appointment at its meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 12.

Mayor Sandy Stimpson and Public Safety Director Lawrence Battiste announced Prine’s appointment on Oct. 1. The appointment came after Chief Lawrence Battiste was promoted to the Director of Public Safety in March 2021.

Roy Hodge was placed in the interim seat shortly after Battiste’s promotion. Hodge retired last week from the Mobile Police Department, and told WKRG News 5 he decided to turn in his resignation after the announcement of the new chief.