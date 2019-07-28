Pathway Church’s annual backpack giveaway Sunday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The clock’s ticking to the start of the school year and a church in Mobile is working to make sure parents are ready. A Mobile-based church is hosting backpack giveaways at two of its locations today.

Pathway Church will be giving away backpacks and school supplies at their Airport Boulevard and Moffett Road campuses at different times Sunday morning. You can see a link for where and when here. Last year, hundreds of people were lined up before the doors even opened. People came filing in not just for the school supplies but also snacks, haircuts and a chance to fellowship as well. Organizers say this is just one way they give back to their community.