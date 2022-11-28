MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — With inflation making holiday spending more difficult this year, Pathway Church’s three locations are stepping in, making sure families have a Merry Chirstmas.

The church is teaming up with the non-profit organization, Buy a Tree, Change a Life for the seventh year in a row.

When people buy trees from the event, all of the proceeds go to children in need.

Half of the money is going to children globally in countries such as the Philippines and Cambodia. The other half will go children locally in the Mobile area. Organizations such as the Girls and Boys Club, Women’s Resource Center, and Feeding the Gulf Coast will benefit.

The pastor of the location off Moffett Road says this is his favorite time of the year.

“It’s the highlight of the year. Our church, people come out and volunteer,” said Andric Daugherty. “We don’t pay anybody. They all volunteer, and they come out and just have a great time. A lot of our small groups come out in the evenings and they weren’t they make wreaths and different things. So it’s a it’s a great time.”

The church so far has raised at least $5,000 dollars by selling more than 50 trees.

The church will be open at the Airport Boulevard, Moffett Road, and Highway 59 in Foley locations from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. everyday until every last tree is sold.