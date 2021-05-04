Pastor, sex offender, part of Prichard cemetery scandal arrested again

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A pastor found guilty in cemetery scandal has been arrested again.
According to jail records, 36-year-old Cederick McMillian turned himself into Mobile Metro Jail just before 3 Monday afternoon. McMillian was booked on a charge of harassment or harassing communications. He was released about an hour and a half later on bond.
In 2019 McMillian was among those found guilty in municipal court for charges related to the illegal operation of a cemetery in Prichard. A municipal court judge found each party guilty of not having a health department permit, violating a cemetery moratorium, and operating the cemetery without a license. In April some charges were dropped in a case brought by the family of a person buried at the cemetery. McMillian is also a registered sex offender convicted of 2nd-degree sodomy according to a state database.