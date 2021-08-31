Pastor originally from Satsuma gathering supplies for aid trip this week

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — A pastor from Metairie, La. who evacuated to Mobile County before Ida doesn’t want to go back home empty-handed.

Patrick Weaver is the associate Pastor at Metairie Baptist church, and he’s originally from Satsuma, Ala. With the help of Shelton Beach Road Baptist Church in Saraland, he’s trying to gather supplies for storm victims in Louisiana.

They’re taking portable grills, electric fans, tarps, and non-perishable food for the first of what they hope will be a number of trips to help people in need.

“It’s August in Louisiana, it’s hot most of the people who left didn’t leave because have the means to leave, evacuating is expensive and we’re looking just to meet the needs to those individuals who are there,” said Weaver.

They’ll be collecting items at the church Tuesday night at 6 and likely leave tomorrow morning. If you’d like to help and can’t make it Weaver recommends donating to Louisiana Baptists or Send Relief.org.