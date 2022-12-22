WILMER, Ala. (WKRG) — Cold temperatures along the Gulf Coast could make sleeping outside dangerous. It’s why several warming centers are open through Christmas weekend.

Typically, you could see people walking up to the doors of Cave Ministries for Sunday morning service, but for the next few days, families will head to the church to get out of the cold.

Pastor Jimmy Wiggins told WKRG News 5 he has a personal reason calling him to open the doors of Cave Ministries to people in need.

“I had my own experience with being homeless,” said Wiggins. “My wife and I were sitting on the couch in our nice warm house on my nice, soft couch, and I looked outside and it was pouring down, rain, freezing. And I just remembered that you know, it could be me out there.”

Not too long after that, Wiggins said his senior pastor posted on social media. The post called on church members to act and be the hands and feet of Jesus this holiday season.

“We have an opportunity to give one of the greatest gifts to our community that we could ever give and that’s security and shelter, and a little bit of ministry on the side,” said Wiggins.

The church has coats and mittens on hand for anyone in need. They also have toiletries available, blankets, cots, and food. The shelter is open to anyone in need. It’s located at 7645 Lott Road.

Pastor Wiggins said people can show up at the church at any time of day, and someone will be there around the clock to let anyone in need inside the building. The church will keep the space available through the night of Christmas.