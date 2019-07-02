Pastor, funeral director plead not guilty in Prichard cemetery investigation

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Two people charged in connection with a cemetery investigation in Mobile County pleaded not guilty on Tuesday.

Cederick McMillian, a pastor at New Birth Community Church, is charged with three counts of corpse abuse. Joseph Bonner-Bey, the funeral director for Heritage Funeral Home, is facing two counts.

McMillian was in court for Tuesday’s hearing, while Bonner entered the plea through his attorney.

The charges came after deputies dug up three graves at the Heritage Memorial Gardens cemetery in Prichard and found evidence of improper burial in two of them. Investigators said the vaults were not sealed and there was water in the caskets.

McMillian and Bonner-Bey are due back in court July 31.