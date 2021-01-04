Former Pastor Fred Wolfe of Luke 4:18 Fellowship Church passes away

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Luke 4:18 Fellowship Church confirmed on Facebook former Pastor Fred Wolfe passed away Sunday, January, 3, 2021.

It is unclear at this time of how Wolfe died.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories