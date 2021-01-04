Former Pastor Fred Wolfe of Luke 4:18 Fellowship Church passes away

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Luke 4:18 Fellowship Church confirmed on Facebook former Pastor Fred Wolfe passed away Sunday, January, 3, 2021.
It is unclear at this time of how Wolfe died.
