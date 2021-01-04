Former Pastor Fred Wolfe of Luke 4:18 Fellowship Church passes away

UPDATE(1/3/21 4:28 PM): The victim of the Wilmer homicide was 27-year-old Troy Barnhill. Barnhill received multiple injuries and cause of death will not be confirmed until an autopsy has been completed.

MCSO Capt. Paul Burch says it was evident by the scene that it was in fact a homicide "There was clearly sometime of struggle prior to the victim being killed, it was an extremely bloody scene and the injuries are very extensive to Barnhill's body." He went on to say they aren't ruling anything out in this investigation since this area is known for crime and they get several calls a week "This immediate area has been known throughout the years for drug activity and that is always at the top of the list when you see a scene like this."