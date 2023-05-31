MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Suitcases, carry-on bags and family and friends filled Mobile International Airport Wednesday morning for Avelo Airlines’ inaugural flight to Orlando.

Passengers boarded the two-year-old airline on an American-made Boeing Next-Generation 737 plane that holds up to 189 passengers. The plane took off at about 11:30 a.m.

The flight was only an hour and 14 minutes, so passengers have already made it to the Sunshine State to enjoy their vacation for a low price.

About 123 people boarded the plane, according to a spokesperson from Avelo.

“This is the only nonstop flight you can take to get to Florida and Orlando,” said Avelo Airlines’ spokesperson, Jim Olson. “Otherwise, you have to connect through one of those other big hubs, which means sometimes delays, cancelations, long layovers.”

This flight started at $29 for a one way ticket and $58 for a roundtrip without any add-ons. To take advantage of these low prices, you’ll have until October 31 to fly but you have to book your flight by June 15 for the deal.

“We hope that when folks see the affordable flights and the nonstop that it’ll not only be an attractive alternative to driving, but an attractive alternative to not staying at home,” said Avelo Airlines’ spokesperson, Jim Olson.

News 5 caught up with some people before they boarded the plane and it’s safe to say they were ready for their vacation.

“We’re going to just go shop, eat and go by the pool and hang out,” said Tracey Goens.

“We’re going to go to Universal and have so much fun,” said Joy Wooten. “I’m so excited.”

Two friends took advantage of the low prices and booked a birthday trip.

“We had the choice of where we were going to go this year and so, it was Orlando,” said Marcy Brown. “And we decided to try out Avelo.”

District 4 city councilman, Ben Reynolds, and his two daughters also boarded the flight. It was his daughter’s first time flying.

“It’s something that they’ll be able to remember forever,” said Reynolds. “And it’ll be an easy memory for them because they can just relate it back to the long history that Avelo will hopefully have here at Brookley Field Mobile…Right here at home.”

Avelo representatives say prices will vary after the $29 deal ends on June 15 depending on when people choose to fly. Flights will only be offered at 8 p.m. on Thursdays and Sundays.

