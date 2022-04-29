MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have confirmed a man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle on the I-65 after three crashes occurred Friday morning.

Michael Gulley, 26, was hit and killed after getting out of a car that had been wrecked in a crash. When Gulley got out of the vehicle, he was struck by the car. The driver in the vehicle that hit Gulley stayed on the scene and was taken to the hospital for her injuries.

Then, while trying to avoid debris from the previous crashes, a third crash happened. None of the people involved in this crash needed medical attention. Officers said this is an ongoing investigation.

In the first accident, one of the drivers left the scene.