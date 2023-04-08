MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Pascagoula woman has died after the car she was driving left the road and hit a group of trees, according to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

The release said Aundra Hyde, 54, was driving a 2017 Nissan Altima Saturday morning just after 8 a.m. Hyde was not wearing a seatbelt when her car left the road and hit a group of trees. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

ALEA said the crash happened on U.S. 90 one mile east of the Mississippi-Alabama state line. Troopers with the ALEA Highway Patrol Division are continuing to investigate the crash.