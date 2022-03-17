MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency were called to a crash that killed one Pascagoula man.

Lloyd Byrd III, 33, was killed in a crash while driving down I-10. The crash happened after Byrd’s vehicle veered off the road, causing Byrd to strike a tree. Byrd was pronounced dead on scene, according to a news release from the ALEA.

Byrd was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to troopers.

The crash happened Thursday, March 17 at about 3 a.m., just four miles west of Mobile, according to the release. ALEA troopers will continue to investigate the crash.