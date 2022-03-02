MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Animal Shelter is temporarily suspending adoptions after several dogs tested positive for parvo.

Adoptions will be stopped for at least 7 days until the dogs are cleared by the veterinarian. Parvo is “a highly contagious, viral infection,” which causes gastrointestinal problems in dogs.

Parvo is not contagious to humans or other species, but is dangerous to dogs and can survive for several years if areas aren’t cleaned properly. All dogs will be taken to the shelter’s hospital ward, and staff will sanitize the facility.

Incoming dogs will be separated from those possibly exposed to parvo until animals are no longer contagious. If your dog has not been vaccinated against parvo, the MCAS urges residents to call the veterinarian to schedule an appointment.