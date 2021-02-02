Party pooper? How no Mardi Gras is affecting the business that takes care of your “business”

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — As we enter into the Carnival season, many are missing the revelry and celebrations that happen on the streets of Mobile.

Many businesses have been hit hard by the cancelation of parades due to the ongoing pandemic. Some, more obvious than others.

During a normal year during Carnival season in downtown Mobile, the streets are lined with barricades, parade floats, beads, people, and portable toilets. Something you don’t often think about. “Until they need it,” said Joe Fesenmeier.

This year, the streets are bare. “It’s going to look mostly like a zero. There are a couple of organizations going to do small things just for the members-only at their facilities. But you’re going from taking probably 100 toilets out to taking 8. It is going to be much much smaller,” said Fesenmeier.

Fesenmeier owns Gotta Go Portables. He says the lack of events somewhat slowed his business.

“When everything shut down in spring of last year, spring is one of the biggest times for special events, concerts and weddings and things of that nature, that probably cost us 20,000 right off the bat,” he said.

He says some of the events he covered have slimmed down their requests to accommodate social distancing guidelines.

“Well, to give you an example, here at South Alabama, they were originally planning on putting out 40-50 toilets for tailgaters and for the football season. We ended up doing 8. So that cut that back quite a bit,” said Fesesnmeier.

But, there have been other aspects of his business that have kept them afloat.

“It’s amazing how construction has stayed up so we have been continuing to give out toilets and servicing them,” he explained.

Fesenmeier says he is staying positive about 2021.

“As long as people keep building, hopefully, people stay optimistic about what the future brings, then we’ll keep working,” said Fesenmeier.