MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — According to officials with the City of Mobile, two sections of N. Washington Avenue and some intersections of St. Louis Street will be closed for repairs to be made.

A Facebook post on the City of Mobile page claims failure or an underground culvert closed two areas on N. Washington Avenue in March. After further investigation, it was determined that the culvert beneath some intersections of St. Louis Street would also need to be replaced.

“Currently, N. Washington Ave. is closed from St. Louis Street to State Street and State Street to Adams Street. State Street is open to traffic at the intersection of Washington Ave. There are also closures at entrances to Jefferson, Bayou and Scott streets where they intersect St. Louis Street,” read the post.

It is believed that these closures will remain in effect through early 2024.

A $9 million project has been approved for the St. Louis Street corridor. The project will include a full rebuild of the water, sewer, storm drainage, roadway, curb, gutters and sidewalks from Water Street to Broad Street.