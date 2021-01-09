Part of Dauphin Street closing Monday to repair ceiling of lights

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Downtown Dauphin Street’s twinkle lights will soon shine a little brighter.

The Downtown Mobile Alliance said city crews are removing the lights Monday to repair and refresh them. Dauphin Street between Joachim and Conception streets will be closed Monday, Jan. 12, weather permitting, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The lights will be reinstalled in a few weeks. 

