MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Parrotheads lined up Dauphin Street in their beach clothes, hats and posters to hold a parade honoring late singer Jimmy Buffett.

The Margaritaville and Cheeseburger in Paradise singer passed away Sept. 1 at the age of 76.

His fans expressed how much his music made an impact on their life.

“His music was fun,” Lynn Tullos, a fan of Jimmy Buffett, said. “It gave you hope. It gave you escapism. He’s just a good person, and we’ve loved it.”

Some of his fans drove from different parts of the country to attend the parade to give another hurrah in honor of Buffett. Some of those out of town attendees included Kendall Hamilton, who’s been a fan of Buffett since 2009.

She drove to Mobile from Gadsden with a decorative hat that she made and wore to Buffet’s Life on the Flipside Tour.

“I went to a lot of concerts,” Hamilton said. “It was a ton of fun. And Jimmy, just like his wife, said, he was love and he was joy and we’re so thankful for the memories that we have. And I and we wanted to come down here and honor him.”

While parading the streets in his honor, those who love Buffett said they’ll miss how he shaped the way he spread his messages through his music.

“Every song that he sang, he lived a part of it, whether it’s, you know, how his dogs welcome him when he comes home or whether the cheeseburger that he ate, whether the Jamaican mistake when he was in Jamaica, all those are stories,” Glenda Talley said. “We’re going to miss his stories, and we live virtually through some of his stories, and we’re going to miss that.”

Buffett’s final studio album is set to be released on Nov. 3.