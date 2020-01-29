Parole granted for one Mobile violent offender, denied for another

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) --- Housing First, Inc. will host the 7th annual Project Homeless Connect event on Friday, January 31, 2020, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Grounds, 1035 County Road North.

This is a one-day, one-stop event where people experiencing homelessness can access the multiple services and resources they need. There will be about 60 agencies that could assist with receiving state-issued I.D.'s, legal assistance, health and wellness checks from USA and Franklin Health, free haircuts, food, housing and employment opportunities.