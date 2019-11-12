Parole denied to 11 violent offenders, including Mobile County man

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles denied parole Tuesday to 11 violent offenders, including seven convicted of robbery and two convicted of rape.

The board also denied parole to five non-violent offenders.

Violent offenders denied parole Tuesday are:

PAROLE DENIED: Donquese Allen was sentenced in 2009 to 20 years in prison for first-degree robbery in Calhoun County, and five years on the same day for receiving stolen property. Allen was sentenced Sept. 22, 2017 to five years for receiving stolen property and possession of a pistol after a conviction for a violent offense.

Ernest Franklin Platt

PAROLE DENIED: Ernest Franklin Platt was sentenced on April 22, 1981 to life in prison for first-degree rape in Mobile County. A representative from the Alabama Attorney General’s office spoke at the open public parole hearing Tuesday to express “strong opposition” to parole for Platt.

PAROLE DENIED: Jamario Antonio Haynes was sentenced May 7, 2017 to seven years in prison for second-degree assault and intimidating a witness, and to 15 years for third-degree escape in Madison County. He had originally been sentenced in 2012 to one year, six months for the assault and intimidating the witness cases.

PAROLE DENIED: Brodrick Dailey was sentenced Jan. 8, 2015 to 16 years, eight months in prison for second-degree rape in Montgomery County. He was sentenced in 1998 to 12 years in prison after two convictions for receiving stolen property; was sentenced in 1999 to 16 years for receiving stolen property and was sentenced in 2002 to 15 years for receiving stolen property.

PAROLE DENIED: Al.com reported Sept. 20, 2012 that Desmond Field Fletcher was charged with robbing two victims at gunpoint in Decatur in Morgan County on Sept. 14, 2012. Fletcher was sentenced Nov. 26, 2013 to 20 years in prison for those two first-degree robberies. In 2012, he was convicted of third-degree burglary and possession of a controlled substance and sentenced to five years. The attorney general’s office said at the open public parole hearing Tuesday that Fletcher has committed 42 disciplinary infractions while in prison.

PAROLE DENIED: Rachel Christine Thomas was sentenced Dec. 17, 2018 to five years in prison for two third-degree robberies and receiving stolen property in Calhoun County.

PAROLE DENIED: Corey Clark was sentenced in 1993 to life in prison for first-degree robbery in Houston County.

PAROLE DENIED: Christopher Guy was sentenced on June 12, 2018 to eight years in prison for second-degree assault in Pickens County.

PAROLE DENIED: Kayla Larae Powell was sentenced on Aug. 21, 2018 to seven years in prison for third-degree robbery in Etowah County.

PAROLE DENIED: Kendricus Jones was sentenced in 2006 to 20 years in prison for first-degree robbery and first-degree assault in Barbour County.

PAROLE DENIED: Raymo Kenyan Leonard was sentenced to 25 years in prison in 1996 for first-degree robbery in Tallapoosa County.

The board denied parole in all 16 cases heard Tuesday.