Parole denied for man sentenced for 2014 DUI manslaughter in Gulf Shores

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles denied parole for a man sentenced for the DUI manslaughter of a college student seven years ago.

Justin Lott was given the maximum sentence of 20 years in prison after he struck and killed 19-year-old Kasey Waychoff on West Beach Boulevard back in 2014.

Lott was initially found guilty of manslaughter, leaving the scene of an accident and assault after he struck Waychoff while she was walking down West Beach Boulevard.

Waychoff, was a Texas native who attended Oklahoma State. Waychoff was killed while she was on Spring Break in Gulf Shores.