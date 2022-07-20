MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Parole was denied for an Atmore man sentenced to life for his girlfriend’s murder back in 2006.

John Daniel Dewberry was charged with the murder of Jeanette “Renee” Lowe. Lowe was hit in her head several times, and died from her injuries, according to a Facebook post from the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office.

Dewberry was found guilty of his girlfriend’s murder and sentenced to life in prison. A parole hearing was held Tuesday, July 20, 2022, to determine if Dewberry was eligible for supervised release.

Dewberry was denied parole and “will not be reconsidered until 2027,” according to the post. Lowe’s family members released a statement following the decision.

“Stop Domestic Violence. Your family’s story doesn’t have to end like ours. Renee is always and forever in our hearts! Parole Denied!” Statement from Lowe’s Family

Jeanette “Renee” Lowe

Lowe’s sister and niece

The Mobile County DA’s Office urges those affected by domestic violence to call the 24-hour Crisis Line at Penelope House. Their number is 251-342-8994. For more information, click the link here.