Parkinson and Movement Disorder Alliance to host seminar in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Parkinson and Movement Disorder Alliance (PMD Alliance) will host the Learn. Live. Connect. event Oct. 29 in Mobile.

Residents are encouraged to participate and learn about movement disorders through an educational seminar.

Dr. Dees, a neurologist and a movement disorders expert, will be the featured speaker. A 30-minute movement break will be provided by Chris Addson, a local Rock Steady Boxing coach.

The seminar will be from 9:30 a.m. to noon at Hermitage-Rippy Estate at 3151 Newman Road in Mobile. All COVID-19 protocols must be followed in line with the current CDC guidelines.

For more information, click here.