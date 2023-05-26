DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Improvements to the parking lot are just the first of planned upgrades at Billy Goat Hole Public Boat Ramp on Dauphin Island. The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (Outdoor Alabama) outlined the improvements this week.

Billy Goat Hole Public Boat Ramp is on Bienville Boulevard next to the Mobile Bay Ferry landing. The parking lot renovations, which begin May 30, aim to alleviate drainage issues for the 45 or so parking spaces. Marine Resources Division Director Scott Bannon said access is also a big part of the project.

“We partnered with the Town of Dauphin Island to design and implement the improvements to the Billy Goat Hole parking area,” said Bannon. “Together we focused on maximizing parking for trailers, single vehicles, vendors, and providing ADA compliant parking. We look forward to making these improvements available to local anglers and anyone visiting Alabama’s beautiful Gulf Coast.”

Here are the planned improvements to the Billy Goat Hole Public Boat Ramp:

Regrading the parking lot for proper drainage

Applying aggregate (crushed rock)

Installing parking bumpers and new signs

Installing paved Americans With Disabilities Act parking for single vehicles and vehicles with trailers

Designating single vehicle and vehicle with trailer parking

Designating tie down and launch lanes

Applying new striping on paved areas

Outdoor Alabama said Billy Goat Hole will stay open during the renovations, though parking will be limited. No construction work will happen Fridays through Sundays.

The parking lot improvements are just the first of several improvements coming to Billy Goat Hole this year. Outdoor Alabama said the boat ramp will be renovated and an ADA-compliant lift will improve access to the restrooms and concession area. Boat ramp improvements are expected to begin in the fall.

Funding for the project comes from a $1.3 million grant through the Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act. MRD was awarded the grant to fund the Gilly Goat Hole improvements on behalf of the Town of Dauphin Island.