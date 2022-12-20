MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We are just 11 days away from New Year’s Eve and thousands of people in Mobile will more than likely be in one place to ring in the New Year, at the MoonPie over Mobile celebration in Mardi Gras Park.

During the full day and night of celebration, there will be a concert with two opening acts, a kids zone and of course, the infamous dropping of the MoonPie at midnight. WKRG put it all together for you to make your night as enjoyable as possible.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Dec. 31:

There will be a park & ride shuttle service for people wishing to avoid the downtown traffic and struggle of finding a parking space. Busses will help transport people from the Southeast Salvage Store (1100 W. I-65 Service Rd. S) to Mardi Gras Park.

Busses will begin at 7:30 p.m. and run until 1 a.m.. A roundtrip is $3.

There will be a few hours for you to take your children downtown to participate in the festivities. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., you can bring your kids to Mardi Gras Park for plenty of fun. There will be bounce houses, arts & crafts and a mini-resolution wall. A second line march will happen at noon ahead of the MoonPie drop.

The cutting of the MoonPie will start at 7:45 p.m. in the courtyard of the Renaissance Mobile Riverview Plaza Hotel. The Chattanooga Bakery is making the “world’s largest edible MoonPie” for the event.

According to a Facebook post, the MoonPie weighs 55 pounds and is 40 inches in diameter and six inches tall. There are 14 pounds of marshmallows, six pounds of chocolate and 45,000 calories.

The Red Clay Strays are set to open on the main stage at 9:45 p.m. Third Eye Blind will follow at 11 p.m. Before that, Levon Gray will also open at 8:30 p.m.

Map for the New Year’s Eve celebration

Provided by MoonPie over Mobile

For more information, visit moonpieovermobile.com.