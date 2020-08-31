Parents, students form Facebook group to ‘Keep Alabama Universities Open’

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A group of parents has formed a Facebook group advocating to keep universities and colleges across Alabama open amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A Mobile mother started the group last week. It quickly grew to more than 4,000 members in four days.

The group is aimed at all universities and colleges across Alabama, they ask leadership to find ways to ensure students can stay on campus and in the classrooms.

“We’re very disappointed in the leadership,” said Ashleigh Leland, a mom of two Alabama students.

She and Catherine Burton sat across a kitchen table, sharing their frustrations over how this school year is shaping up for their children.

“I was up in Tuscaloosa moving my children in to school and my daughter said to me that she was very down and that she didn’t feel like anyone was fighting for her,” said Leland.

Last week in response to more than 560 students and staff testing positive for COVID-19, the University of Alabama made several changes to student life on campus, including not allowing visitors on campus, and postponing student events.

“We felt like they said ‘we’re open, come, move in, you’re going to have some online classes, some in person.’ And when they got there, and then my children got there and all of their classes were online and they shut everything down,” said Leland.

Because of the shut down on campus, Burton started a Facebook group, Keep Alabama Universities Open, aimed at encouraging colleges and universities to find ways to stay open, while staying safe.

“Our message is we support them and we’re all in this together and we don’t like what we’re seeing, we don’t like what we’re hearing, but let’s do something about it,” Burton said.

Burton has a freshman at Alabama. Both she and Leland want masking and social distancing to stay in place, but are asking leaders to use this as an opportunity to encourage students. They say universities and colleges are the perfect places for seeking and finding innovative solutions for the COVID-19 pandemic.

“To see them engage their students more directly, task them with becoming problem solvers,” said Burton.

The group asks people share their concerns by sending letters to state and university leaders.

