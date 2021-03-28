Parents scramble to save prom as some schools cancel big dance for 2nd year in a row

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — School-sponsored proms may not be happening again this year for a lot of students due to COVID concerns. Some parents are assembling their own proms to keep a high school tradition alive. For the second year in a row, Baker High School became one of a number of schools to preemptively cancel their prom in 2021.

“I think it’s a milestone, kids should be able to go to if they want to,” said parent Bethany Mims. It’s a tradition parents want to see their children continue.

“I was really sad, I know my senior prom I had a great time and I was sad my daughter wasn’t going to have that,” said parent Danielle Eaton. These parents have stepped in to create a prom not just for Baker students but they’re opening it to any junior or senior looking to end their school year on a high note. Their event will be held on May 1st at Loblolly Farm in Semmes. Organizers say they’ll take COVID precautions.

“I feel like things have kind of settled down a bit and I think being an outside venue it would be a safe thing for the kids to participate in,” said Parent Bethany Mims. The event at Loblolly Farm in Semmes will be on May 1st from 7 – 10 in the evening. They have a Facebook Page here. Tickets are $30 and they’re asking for payment via Venmo: @Bethany-Mims-1. You can also email Bethanymims@yahoo.com for more information. The parents have also set up a Facebook page for their event. Their deadline for purchasing tickets is April 16th.

They aren’t the only parents rallying to save prom in Mobile County. A group of MGM parents is organizing an event as well. You can find more information on that parent-organized prom here. An organizer with the MGM event said this event just for seniors. This will be May 1st at the Abba Temple and their deadline for tickets is also April 16th.

School-sponsored proms aren’t completely canceled. A school spokesperson for Baldwin County Public Schools said all high schools across the bay are having proms, some have already taken place.