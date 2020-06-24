Parents of Theodore Senior killed in crash days before graduation say she was going into law enforcement

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s been a little more than a month since a Theodore High School Senior was killed in a traffic crash days before graduation. Devonee Rooney is being remembered as a selfless young woman who had a bright future ahead of her. Friends at Theodore High School echoed those sentiments at a vigil in her honor shortly after her death. Today her parents are speaking publicly for the first time.

A small bouquet of flowers sits on the spot on Schillinger Road near Tara Drive where Devinee Rooney lost her life. From the young woman’s keychain to the last gift her mother Terri will ever get from her–none of the mementos can replace what they’ve lost.

“You get a hole inside of your soul that you can’t fill, it’s there, in your heart,” said Devinee’s mother Terri Rooney. It’s a loss that’s affecting them along with several extended family members.

“Cherish the people you love and love them back, don’t take a second with them for granted,” said the victim’s father Wayne Rooney. Her parents say Devinee Rooney was on track for a career in law enforcement, she was days away from graduating high school and days away from applying at the Mobile Police Department.

“She wanted to make the world a better place she said mama, I can make sure things are done right for them, I can make sure justice is served for them,” said Terri Rooney. Now it’s Rooney’s parents who seek justice for their daughter who was going to do the same for others.

“I remember her turning around and telling me she loved me she said “we’re both going to work daddy, I’ll see you when you get home,” said Wayne Rooney recounting the last words her daughter said before she left the house. She never came home. Her life ended in this wreck. Her parents say young Devinee held two jobs, earned a scholarship for two years of school and always tried to help her friends, it’s that spirit they hope lives on in the people who ache for this loss.

Two men are charged in the four-vehicle crash that killed Devinee Rooney. Yakerik Morales and Logan Woodruff both face charges of “homicide by vehicle.” Rooney’s parents said they couldn’t talk in detail about the case. So far, authorities have not indicated why criminal charges were brought against the two men.