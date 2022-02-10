MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Parents of one local middle school are outraged after a photo has been circulating of a student bringing a gun on campus.

Parents of students at Hankins Middle School in Theodore said the photo has been circulating for nearly a week.

The photo is of three students, and one of them is holding a gun.

Jaralyn Nelson, a parent of a sixth-grader at the middle school, said she kept her child home because she felt unsafe.

Nelson said she just wants direct answers from the school, as to what happened.

“The principal took me to his office and I said how come parents weren’t informed of this we have a right to know. He then told me a week ago that the situation has been handled,” said Nelson. “He said he didn’t want to start a panic but I feel if there is a threat of any sort at a school that parents should be informed as soon as the principal or anyone else knows.”

WKRG News 5 reached out to the Mobile County Public School System for a response in which they stated: