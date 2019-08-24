Parent puts out warning after two charged with luring children

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A warning for parents after two people allegedly tried to lure two boys out of a convenience store and into a vehicle. This happened Thursday afternoon at the Chevron station on 7000 Three Notch Road.

Security video shows a woman approach two kids at the checkout counter and she begins talking to them. The woman runs her fingers through their hair and hugs them.

A parent of one of the victims posted on Facebook saying the boys were pointed out by a man who was with the woman in the store. The parent also says the woman touched the victims’ genitals. The parent says the woman tried to lure the two into a vehicle and offered to buy them candy and ice cream.

The boys were able to get away and write down a license plate. Late Thursday night 41-year-old Tosha Slack and 56-year-old Douglas Jones were both arrested on two counts of “enticing a child to enter.” Slack was also charged with two counts of first-degree sexual abuse.

We reached out to Mobile Police for more information. A spokesman couldn’t confirm who was in the video nor tell us why Jones and Slack were arrested. The spokesman says this is an ongoing investigation. As such were are blurring the video at this time.