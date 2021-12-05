Parade, fireworks show Sunday following Vigor’s state championship win

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Call it a victory celebration in Prichard. A parade and fireworks show is planned for Sunday to celebrate Vigor High School’s 4a State Championship win Friday.
A Champions Parade Celebration starts at 1 pm with a lineup at noon. According to a news release, “the parade will start at Vigor High School south on Wilson Ave. Wilson Ave to turn right on Holmes Street. to Love Joy Loop. to Prichard Ave. to Wilson Ave North and ends at Clark Ave.”
A fireworks show is slated for 5 pm.