Parade, fireworks show Sunday following Vigor’s state championship win

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) -- Today I want to talk to you about finding beauty in brokenness. This all came about because I attended a Christmas musical presentation during which the narrator gave us the back story on the Christmas carol “Silent Night.” Here’s the short version (with loose paraphrase.) In the early 1800s, an Austrian priest wrote a poem. He asked his organist to put it to music and play it on Christmas Eve. But the organist said, “Wait. The organ’s broken.” The priest said, “Wait, don’t you also play the guitar?”The organist said, “Yes, but I only know three chords.” The priest says, “Try it with those chords and see what you come up with.” So they collaborated and came up with that beautiful song, “Silent Night.”

It occurred to me that the beauty of that song might not have ever happened had there not been a “broken” organ. You know, Christmas is a time of year when so many people are filled with peace and love and joy. It’s also a time of year when many people are filled with brokenness. It could be a broken relationship, broken finances, broken health. But, maybe, if we follow the example of the priest and the organist, we might be able to find beauty in that brokenness. In Isaiah, we are told about “beauty for ashes and the oil of joy for mourning.” Perhaps if we have the tenacity of the priest and don’t give up, if we have the spirit to try things a different way as the organist did with the guitar, if we collaborate with others like the priest and the organist did, we might be able to find our way out of brokenness and into beauty…in our own lives and perhaps in the lives of someone else. And that’s your minute with Drexel.