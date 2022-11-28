MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Paparazzi Lounge released a statement in reference to the early Saturday morning shooting at the Paparazzi Club where four people were shot .

In the statement, released Monday, the lounge said they are “deeply saddened by the incident that transpired this past Saturday morning.”

The statement continued further:

Our utmost prayers go out to the victims and their families that were affected by this tragedy. We have also cooperated with law enforcement to help address this ruthless and violent act. We DO NOT tolerate any acts of violence, illegal or unethical behavior. Paparazzi Lounge will strongly and swiftly address this issue in implementing new security systems that assure customer safety. We apologize to the patrons who had to witness this vulgar outburst. Paparazzi Lounge Mobile

Police were called to the Paparazzi Club at 216 Dauphin Street at around 2:16 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26 for shots fired. Two 27-year-olds, a man and woman, were shot and police said the woman sustained a “life-threatening injuries.” The man reportedly suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Two more people were shot according to a previous MPD release. A 33-year-old man and 32-year-old woman showed up to University Hospital suffering from non-life-threatening injuries while police were already at the hospital.

There is no update to the other three victims who were shot early Saturday morning.

News 5 spoke with a witness who saw “people running and screaming” from the nightclub. Eric Reddick was getting off work as a bartender from the Electric Piano Club during the time when he witnessed people running. Reddick also told News 5 he heard “about three gunshots, but did not see the shooter.”