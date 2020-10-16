Palmer’s Toyota donates to Mobile Child Advocacy Center

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — For the 26th year straight, the folks at Palmer’s Toyota made a sizable contribution to the Child Advocacy Center in Mobile.

The ten thousand dollar donation was provided by Keith and Jacob Palmer, both board members.

Of course the money is always appreciated but the pandemic has changed so many lives, so it’s especially important that donations like this allow the center to coordinate services for child abuse victims in Mobile.

Over the past 25 years, Palmers Toyota has raised more than $417,000 for the Child Advocacy Center.

