MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It was a historic season for UMS-Wright head coach Terry Curtis, who became the winningest coach in Alabama high school football history with 348 wins.

Curtis lead the Bulldogs to a 10-0 regular season record and the 5A Region 1 Championship, earning him the WKRG Palmer’s Toyota Coach of the Year Award!

“First longevity, I’ve been doing this a long time,” said Curtis. “It’s been a great career. I was born to be a coach, all I ever wanted to do. To do it at Murphy, Shaw, UMS-Wright what an honor to work with all of those 3 different schools. What an honor, lots of people involved. Believe me I had a small part, it was the coaches, the players, the parents, administration, everyone involved in the whole deal, it’s something we are proud of.”

“I can’t think of more deserving person, not only coach, but person to get this award,” said Keith Palmer of Palmer’s Toyota, the sponsor of FNFF’s Coach of the Week.

Curtis has lead UMS-Wright to eight state championships in 24 seasons.

Congratulations Terry Curtis on a historic season and earning our Coach of the Year Award!