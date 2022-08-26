MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department arrested a second person in connection to an armed robbery that happened back in July.

Brian Damanis, 26, was arrested Friday, Aug. 26 for charges including robbery first degree and shooting into an occupied vehicle. Damanis and Elizabeth Pemberton, 33, were charged in connection to the robbery, which happened July 17.

Investigators believe Pemberton asked the victim to pick her up and take her to Hayfield Road. The victim and Pemberton drove to an abandoned trailer where Damanis was hiding. Damanis walked out from behind the trailer, pointed a gun at the victim and demanded money.

The victim said they didn’t have any money. Pemberton then pulled out a gun and demanded their “personal property,” according to the release. The victim didn’t have anything of value so the Damanis shot up their vehicle and took their keys.

The pair then left in a different car, leaving the victim stranded near Hayfield Road. Pemberton was charged with robbery first degree July 20 and Damanis was charged a little over a month later.