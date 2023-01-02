MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A pair of movies filmed in Mobile are set to be released in just over a month. “Bruiser” was picked up by Disney’s Onyx Collective while “Jesus Revolution” will hit theaters both on Feb. 24, 2023.

According to IMDB, “Bruiser” runs 1 hour and 37 minutes while the runtime for “Jesus Revolution” has not been released.

Bruiser

“A 14-year-old boy turns to a charismatic loner for help after being beaten up, in director Miles Warren’s searing feature debut about fathers, families, and the effects of fighting,” reads the IMDB “Bruiser” description.

It is directed by Miles Warren who has previously directed five short films. It stars Shamier Anderson, Shinelle Azorah and Jonah Bishop-Pirrone.

Anderson has been in 48 films including “Race”. Azorah has starred in 14 films. Bishop-Pirrone has been in eight films before this.

Jesus Revolution

“The true story of a national spiritual awakening in the early 1970’s and its origins within a community of teenage hippies in Southern California,” reads the IMDB “Jesus Revolution” description.

It is co-directed by Jon Erwin and Brent McCorkle. Erwin has either directed or co-directed 19 previous films including “Steve McQueen: American Icon” and “Moms’ Night Out.” McCorkle directed two movies and an TV series previously.

It stars Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Kelsey Grammer and Jonathan Roumie.

Williams-Paisley is most widely-known for roles in Father of Bride (1991) and Father of the Bride II (1995). Grammer starred on Broadway with roles in “Macbeth” and “Othello.” He also was in the comedy series “Cheers.” Roumie is known for his role in the TV series “Ballers”.