Pair crashes stolen vehicle, flees to Walmart, Mobile County Sheriff’s Office says

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two people who crashed a stolen vehicle on Schillinger Road then fled to Walmart were taken into custody after Mobile County deputies tased one of them, the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office reports.

On Tuesday, Aug. 2, the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office was called about a vehicle that wrecked into a pole at Schillinger Road and Wards Lane. Witnesses told deputies two people, a man and a woman, were driving the vehicle but had fled the scene once the accident occurred.

Walmart Supercenter on Schillinger Road notified deputies the two had entered the store.

The sheriff’s office identified the two as Johnny Higgenbotham and Miranda Hoops. Deputies say Higgenbotham tried to run but was Tased outside of Walmart. Hoops was arrested by deputies inside Walmart without incident.

The vehicle the pair was driving was reported stolen out of Mobile County, and both had outstanding warrants. Higgenbotham is charged with fourth-degree receiving stolen property, and Hoops is charged with possession/receiving a controlled substance.