Pair accused of killing man over job money expected back in Mobile this week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two men accused of murder who allegedly fled to Jacksonville this weekend are expected back in Mobile this week.

This started as police looking for a missing man and eventually led to two men from Puerto Rico charged with murder.

Friday police began searching a home on Marcus Drive in Mobile in a search for 21-year-old Tracie Dennis. Dennis had been missing for nearly a week. Saturday police found a body believed to be Dennis. They also announced the arrests 32-year-old David Manuel Cordero Hernandez and 21-year-old Marcos Javier Morales Oslan. The pair allegedly fled to Jacksonville and were arrested in Duval County Florida. Police describe the men as Puerto Rican nationals. Police say Dennis did work for the two men and went to the house Monday to try and get paid for his work. They believe the victim was shot and killed Monday night and buried him on the property. Police haven’t said how many people lived in the Marcus Drive home or if anyone else could be charged in connection to this crime.

The suspects have a court hearing this afternoon in Jacksonville. It’s not clear when they may be extradited back to Mobile.

