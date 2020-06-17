PAC formed to help Carl campaign

A new political action committee has been formed to support Jerry Carl in his Republican congressional campaign against Bill Hightower.

Right for Alabama PAC was formed by former Mobile Mayor Mike Dow and others, including longtime local Republican leader Jerry Lathan who is listed as the organization’s chair.

Campaign finance reports show the super PAC has collected $18,800 in contributions, $10,000 of that from Gulf Distributing.

Alabama Daily News reports the group was formed to counter Club for Growth, a Washington-based PAC that has endorsed Hightower and is running ads against Carl.

Carl received about 1,200 more votes than Hightower in the March 3 primary election. The runoff election takes place July 14.