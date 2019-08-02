Owner of popular gas station says it’s closing due to Bay bridge development

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)– We’ve told you how the new Bay Bridge may impact your wallet and commute. But the owner of the Shell Gas Station at Virginia Street and I-10 tells News 5 the state made him sell his property to make way for the new bridge.

Friday was the store’s last day open.

JR Haifa says he’s heartbroken he has to move. “The state of Alabama came about six months ago and gave us the news about them purchasing the property from us because of the bridge that’s supposed to be built.”

Haifa says they opened in the spring of 2017.

Since then, he’s built a strong relationship with nearly anyone who steps foot on the property. “We are a family business. We are not a huge company. We care about the community we’re in.”

He says the state is helping him relocate to Dauphin Island Parkway and Hamilton, but it won’t be the same. “It breaks my heart to leave you because you were great customers.”

Along with the new location off DIP, Haifa has other locations at Navco Road, Halls Mill Road.

LATEST STORIES: