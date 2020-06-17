Owner explains how Twixx was found two years after going missing

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A dog owner got the opportunity to be reunited with her dog, Twixx, after 2 years of thinking he was deceased.

News 5 Colleen Peterson spoke with the owner, Linda Harmon, about this miraculous story.

“She sent me a picture of a chocolate lab on the side of the road, looked just like twixx and said he was hit by a car,” Linda said.

She was convinced from similar markings that it was Twixx.

“The dog has a scar up here and that’s what convinced me,” Linda said.

Linda raised twixed since he was 6 weeks and then she reported his death when he was three. She had a feeling that she couldn’t let go.

“Sporadically make flowers again back and forth, i just couldn’t convince myself that he was gone,” Linda said.

She got a call from the SPCA two years later.

“She says we are sure we have him, you can’t scan a dog and the information comes up and it’s not him so,” Linda said. “By then I was balling.”

She was concerned her dog wouldn’t remember her so she called his nickname first- Tootaroota!

“I started saying tootaroota, tootaroota! and when they opened the gates as you can see he did not run to all those people, he took a sharp left and went straight to me,” Linda explained.

You’ll notice in the video right after Twixx see’s his owner he quickly turns away and shakes his body. Linda explained its a certain behavior trait among dogs.

“When they find their owner, they will go away and shake off and come right back and I was wondering what they were doing,” Linda said.

