UPDATE (11:19 a.m.): ALGO Mobile said the crash involving an overturned vehicle on I-10 westbound near Exit 27 has been cleared. ALDOT cameras showed traffic beginning to progress.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — An overturned vehicle blocked westbound traffic Friday morning on I-10 over Mobile Bay, according to ALGO Traffic.

In a Tweet, ALGO Mobile said a crash happened near Exit 27 just after 10 a.m. ALGO said to expect moderate delays.

As of 11:10 a.m., the ALDOT live cameras showed traffic at a standstill on the Bayway.

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 will update this story as we learn more.