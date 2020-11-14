Overturned vehicle I-65 northbound closed near Hwy 158

Mobile County

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — An overturned vehicle on I-65 near highway 158 exit in Saraland has closed all northbound lanes.

If you are traveling please seek an alternate route until this area has been cleared.

