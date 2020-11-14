SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — An overturned vehicle on I-65 near highway 158 exit in Saraland has closed all northbound lanes.
If you are traveling please seek an alternate route until this area has been cleared.
LATEST STORIES
- 75-foot spruce to be NYC’s Rockefeller Center Christmas tree
- Overturned vehicle I-65 northbound closed near Hwy 158
- Ellen Noël Art Museum obtains reaccreditation by the American Alliance of Museums
- ‘Million MAGA March’ to be held in Washington on Saturday
- Large fire in Foley causes damage Friday night