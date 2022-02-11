MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officers with the Mobile Police Department arrested one man after they seized over $40,000 of heroin and cocaine in a drug bust.
Beck Nodd Jr., 42, was arrested on Feb. 9 after Mobile Police searched a home at 534 Woodlore Drive in Chickasaw.
Investigators found:
- 173 grams of heroin ($25,950 street value)
- 114 grams of cocaine ($11,400 street value)
- 21 grams of crack cocaine ($2,100 street value)
- 28.8 grams of methamphetamine ($1,440 street value)
Two guns and $13,010 in cash were seized from the home. In total, $53,900 worth of illegal drugs and cash were found during the raid.
Nodd will face several charges:
- Trafficking heroine
- Trafficking cocaine
- Possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine
- Certain persons forbidden to possess pistol
Nodd’s case will be prosecuted by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency.