MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officers with the Mobile Police Department arrested one man after they seized over $40,000 of heroin and cocaine in a drug bust. 

Beck Nodd Jr., 42, was arrested on Feb. 9 after Mobile Police searched a home at 534 Woodlore Drive in Chickasaw. 

Investigators found:

  • 173 grams of heroin ($25,950 street value)
  • 114 grams of cocaine ($11,400 street value)
  • 21 grams of crack cocaine ($2,100 street value)
  • 28.8 grams of methamphetamine ($1,440 street value)

Two guns and $13,010 in cash were seized from the home. In total, $53,900 worth of illegal drugs and cash were found during the raid. 

Nodd will face several charges:

  • Trafficking heroine
  • Trafficking cocaine
  • Possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine
  • Certain persons forbidden to possess pistol

Nodd’s case will be prosecuted by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency.