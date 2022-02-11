MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officers with the Mobile Police Department arrested one man after they seized over $40,000 of heroin and cocaine in a drug bust.

Beck Nodd Jr., 42, was arrested on Feb. 9 after Mobile Police searched a home at 534 Woodlore Drive in Chickasaw.

Investigators found:

173 grams of heroin ($25,950 street value)

114 grams of cocaine ($11,400 street value)

21 grams of crack cocaine ($2,100 street value)

28.8 grams of methamphetamine ($1,440 street value)

Two guns and $13,010 in cash were seized from the home. In total, $53,900 worth of illegal drugs and cash were found during the raid.

Nodd will face several charges:

Trafficking heroine

Trafficking cocaine

Possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

Certain persons forbidden to possess pistol

Nodd’s case will be prosecuted by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency.