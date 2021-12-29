Over 400 COVID-19 cases reported in 24 hours, Officials concerned for NYE celebrations

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — COVID-19 cases are on the rise yet again in Mobile County.

Mobile County Health Department (MCHD) officials believe that omicron variant cases may exceed the number of delta variant cases that occurred in Mobile just a few months ago.

This uptick in cases comes after COVID-19 cases nearly tripled in the county last week. Health professionals are seeing an estimated 200% increase in reported cases.

Dr. Rendi Murphree with MCHD said they’re expecting cases to double or possibly triple again this week.

“Very quickly we’re going to be at, or above the number of cases due to omicron than we saw due to delta back in August and September,” said Murphree.

According to MCHD, 435 new COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday, Dec. 28.

“We know that hospitalizations and deaths lag behind cases,” Murphree said. “While I’m hopeful we won’t see record-breaking numbers of hospitalizations and deaths because it looks like omicron might be slightly less severe, we’re still going to see an increase in those numbers.”

While we’re still days away from New Year’s celebrations, health officials urge the community to be mindful and to limit their risk of exposure.

“Anytime you have a large gathering and you have a mixing of people from different locations, different backgrounds, different attitudes about vaccinations, different attitudes about masking and distancing, all of those increase your risk.”

The same rules apply, as they have for nearly two years. Officials continue to remind the community to social distance and wear a mask.

For more information on where you can get vaccinated click here.