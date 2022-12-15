MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Salvation Army handed out toys collected from our Magical Christmas Toy Drive to families with children in need.

There was a lot of joy as parents no longer have to worry about having presents under the tree this year.

Parents lined up at the Salvation Army distribution site in Mobile as volunteers filled their cars with toys and gifts, to place under their trees for their children to unwrap on Christmas morning.

“A sense of pride and a sense of joy to know that I’m helping kids who can’t afford or whose parents can’t afford getting gifts on their own,” said Paris Prince, a volunteer.

The bags were stuffed full.

“Just to see the amount of stuff through WKRG, through all of our other donors, the stuff that has come in,” said Captain Sherri Jones, the area commander of the Salvation Army. “To see how much stuff they’re actually getting. We were able to do more than just two or three toys per kid. They all have nice, big, full bags, so their kids are going to have a fantastic Christmas. So they have just been overwhelmed with joy knowing that they probably aren’t even going to have to get anything else for Christmas.”

This year, the Salvation Army said the need was greater this year. 1,400 kids along the Gulf Coast were signed up to receive toys, 400 more than last year.

“It’s going to be a lot of happy kids this Christmas and I’m so glad we were able to make that happen for them,” said Captain Jones.

The Salvation Army says they were able to distribute about 8,500 toys from all of their donors, including from our Magical Christmas Toy Drive.

The thousands of toys collected by WKRG News 5 and our partners, Baldwin EMC, Eastern Shore Toyota, Zaxby’s, Rich’s Car Wash, Wind Creek, Pen Air Credit Union, Hanks Fine Furniture and Mattresses, and Greer’s were distributed to families who signed up for the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program.