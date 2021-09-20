Outpour of emotion after news breaks of Mobile City Councilman Levon Manzie’s death

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — As news of Mobile City Councilman Levon Manzie’s death spread across the city and region, many have released statements about the councilman and his passion for being a public servant.

Mayor Stimpson mourning loss of Levon Manzie

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson issued a statement mourning the loss of Council President Levon Manzie.

“I am deeply saddened to hear about the passing of my friend and colleague, City Council President Levon Manzie. Being grounded in his faith, Reverend Manzie was driven to be a peacemaker. While his focus was serving his constituents, his heart was for moving the entire City of Mobile forward. It was Levon’s childhood dream to be a city councilman in his hometown – a dream he fulfilled as a truly dedicated public servant for the city he dearly loved. Jean and I join the entire city in mourning the loss of a great servant leader. Our thoughts and prayers are with Levon’s family, friends and his fellow city council members. He leaves behind a legacy as a man of faith and a compassionate unifier who made a positive impact on our entire community.” Sandy Stimpson, Mayor of Mobile

Mobile City Councilors reflect on Manzie’s passing

Members of the Mobile City Council responded to the sudden news of City Council President Levon Manzie’s passing, offering their own words of condolence.

Council Vice-President C.J. Small represents District 3:

“President Manzie, a man after God’s on heart, was the epitome of servant leadership. My brother will be greatly missed. My warmest regards are extended to his family and his district. Please keep them in your prayers.” C.J. Small, Council Vice-President

Fred Richardson represents District 1:

“This morning we mourn the passing of our colleague, Council President Levon C. Manzie. Levon was an ardent advocate for his District and our City and he will be sorely missed. I extend my deepest condolences to his family, friends, and all the citizens of District 2 as well as the St. Joseph’s Missionary Baptist Church family.” Fred Richardson, District 1:

John Williams represents District 4:

“Levon Charles Manzie was a kind and gentle statesman. I will forever recall his never failing greeting of ‘Hello John Charles’ to which I‘d respond ‘Hello Levon Charles’—leaving both of us smiling. No doubt, OUR Council President left the citizens our city a great example of how to live as a true civil servant. Farewell my friend.” John Williams, District 4

Joel Daves represents District 5:

“Levon Manzie and I were elected to the City Council at the same time and over the years we worked together, I developed tremendous respect for him. Although he experienced significant health challenges, he never let those challenges impair his attitude or willingness to work hard for his constituents. His loss is a great loss not only for the residents of District 2, but for all the citizens of Mobile.” Joel Daves, District 5.

Bess Rich represents District 6:

“I’ve known Levon since he served on the Youth Council for the City of Mobile. His interest, knowledge and understanding of the needs of his constituents were paramount in his representation as a councilperson. Levon made a huge difference and touched numerous people in his lifetime. He will be long remembered and greatly missed by everyone who had the pleasure of working with him and knowing him. May his memory be for a blessing.” Bess Rich, District 6

Gina Gregory represents District 7:

“I’m heart broken by the news of my friend and colleague Levon Manzie’s death. Levon and I have shared a close working relationship over the years. Levon has been a true servant leader for his district and our City. His passion, vision and get the job done attitude will be greatly missed. Levon was always smiling and had an infectious laugh and positive attitude that made everyone feel good.” Gina Gregory, District 7

Mobile County Commission releases statement on the loss of Levon Manzie

The Mobile County Commission released a statement on the passing of Councilman Levon Manzie.

With great sadness, Mobile County Commissioners Merceria Ludgood, Connie Hudson, Randall Dueitt and the entire Mobile County Commission team wish to express deepest condolences on the passing of Mobile City Council President Levon Manzie to his family, friends and colleagues.

President Manzie will be well remembered as a dedicated leader and a strong advocate for the citizens of District 2 and the City of Mobile. His calm and respectful demeanor were qualities which gave assurance that all people would be treated with equal regard and consideration. It has been an honor and a pleasure to know and to work with President Manzie during his eight-year City Council tenure. He will be sorely missed. Mobile County Commission

Thomasville Mayor reflects on councilman’s death

Thomasville Mayor Sheldon Day released a statement on Mobile City Councilman Levon Manzie’s death. Day said Manzie’s grandfather was the reverend of First Lady of Greater First Baptist Church in Thomasville for many years.

It is with heartfelt regret we have been informed of the untimely death of Mobile City Councilman Levon Manzie. Councilman Manzie was a great leader and always looked for ways to work with everyone for the good of Mobile regardless of political party. I am honored to have known him and worked together with him and his colleagues in Mobile to champion needed infrastructure projects and economic development opportunities for all of Southwest Alabama. I am sure he gained a great deal of his leadership qualities and values from his Grandmother and Grandfather the Late Rev. & Mrs. C. H. Manzie, former Pastor and First Lady of Greater First Baptist Church here in Thomasville for many many years. I know Councilman Manzie still had a special place in his heart for Thomasville and reached out to me often so we could bounce ideas off each other. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Manzie family, the Mobile City Council, Mayor Sandy Stimpson and the entire City of Mobile as they mourn the loss of our mutual friend Councilman Levon Manzie. Thomasville Mayor Sheldon Day.

Manzie’s family released a statement Monday, reflecting on Manzie’s legacy and thanked everyone for their prayers.

“The Manzie Family is truly devastated by the loss of our beloved son and brother, Councilman Levon Charles Manzie. Our hearts are heavy and deeply saddened. The family, his St. Joseph Baptist Church Family, along with the City of Mobile were truly blessed by his wealth of knowledge and concern for the citizens of Mobile. We know his love for people will be his everlasting legacy. Levon’s spiritual and political service will not be forgotten. He was truly a living servant of the people. We feel Levon was taken from us too soon, but his work and accomplishments will continue to make a tremendous mark on the City of Mobile. We thank everyone for their sincere thoughts and prayers during our time of loss.” The Manzie Family

Manzie’s legacy lives on with those whom he mentored throughout the years in his public service. Colin Al-Greene, former Student Government Association President at the University of South Alabama, was mentored by Manzie.

“I am very sad to hear that one of my mentors has passed away. Council President Rev. Levon Manzie was a dedicated public servant who cared deeply for his community and his city,” Al-Greene said. “When I was a student at USA, I was fortunate enough to have an opportunity to intern for his office. He taught me a lot about being a servant leader.”